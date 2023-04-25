Suspect arrested after North Kamloops store held up, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

A man was arrested Sunday after a robbery on the North Shore, police say.

Kamloops Mounties were called to a store in the 900-block of Eighth Street at about 8:15 p.m. after a man allegedly entered a store, made threats with a weapon and demanded cash before fleeing on foot.

“Police officers quickly flooded the area and arrested a suspect nearby who match the description provided,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Jacob James Michael Jones, 38, was charged with one count of robbery.

Jones was held for bail hearing and detained until his next court appearance, slated for May 1.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to the investigation can call police at 250-828-3000.