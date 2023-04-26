Labour council to hold ceremony Friday in honour of workplace injuries and deaths

Photo: Castanet Police on scene at an ammonia leak last May in the Mount Paul Industrial Park in which one worker was killed.

The Kamloops and District Labour Council will be holding a National Day of Mourning ceremony Friday in honour of workers injured or killed while on the job.

KDLC President Lois Rugg said the event emphasizes the importance of safety at work, as well as good governance and policies to protect workers.

“It's an important event because it's important to remember the people that have been injured or have lost their lives while they're on the job,” she said.

“It's so important to just remind people how important it is to be careful when you're at work, how important it is to have good tools, safe equipment, all of those things — because we all have families and friends and they all want us to come home at the end of the day.”

Flags at city hall will be lowered to half-mast to mark the day.

Rugg said that the day is also meant to remind people to advocate for safe working conditions.

“A lot of companies and institutions, they have health and safety committees and we always advocate for people to be on those,” she said.

“Making sure that there's good governance and good policies to protect people.”

After a 6 p.m. service at St. Andrews on the square, attendees will make their way to city hall to place flowers in front of a workers' memorial plaque.

Jim Waldie from the KDLC appeared before city council last week to deliver a presentation about the day.

“It breaks my heart to inform you that on an average, over 1,000 workers have been killed every year while on the job,” Waldie said.

According to the Association of Workers Compensation Boards of Canada, 1,081 workspace fatalities were recorded in Canada in 2021.

Waldie cited statistics indicating there were eight death claims in the Thompson-Nicola region in 2021, and 161 work-related deaths in B.C.

“I know that many work site programs have been instituted to ensure workers are trained for safe working practices. But this dreadful statistic stays the same,” he said.

— with a file from Kristen Holliday