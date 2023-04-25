Bail granted to man facing gun charges, described as 'high-level' risk to public safety

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man facing serious firearms-related charges was released Tuesday on bail despite a prosecutor labelling him “a risk to public safety at the highest level.”

Zachariah William Lewis is facing four firearms charges stemming from an incident earlier this month in which police are alleged to have found a modified .22-calibre handgun on him during an arrest.

The 29-year-old is also charged with possession of stolen property and driving while prohibited relating to a January incident, and he has serious firearms charges pending from an arrest on New Year’s Eve during which police are alleged to have found a sawed-off shotgun in his possession.

Court heard Lewis was arrested most recently on April 15 in the Pinantan Lake area after Mounties found him and two others trying to get a suspicious truck started.

Crown prosecutor Garry Hansen said police asked Lewis whether he had any weapons while they were patting him down.

“He replied saying he had a gun concealed in a handbag under his jacket,” Hansen said. “Police located a modified handgun. Mr. Lewis told police it was a .22-calibre.”

Hansen asked Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame to keep Lewis locked up pending trial. He argued releasing him would bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

“The firearms-related offences in particular represent a risk to public safety at the highest level,” he said.

“And it’s clear that even the presence of pending charges and arrests by police have not prevented further firearms-related offence allegations.”

Because he is facing firearms charges, Lewis was in a reverse-onus position — meaning he had to prove why he should be released, rather than the Crown having to prove why he should be detained.

Lewis has no criminal record and defence lawyer Courtenay McLaughlin put forward a bail plan that will include treatment for his drug-induced schizophrenia.

“He does take medication for it and he does well when he’s taking it,” she said, noting Lewis is addicted to crystal meth. “However, he’s been living somewhat of a transient lifestyle.”

Frame agreed to release Lewis on bail, pointing to his lack of a criminal record and his medical condition.

She ordered him to live under house arrest conditions with his mother, take medication as prescribed and undergo treatment and assessment as directed. He will also be prohibited from possessing weapons and his mom will be on the hook for $5,000 if he breaches and she doesn’t turn him in.

Lewis is due back in court on May 11.