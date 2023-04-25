TRU to phase out bachelor of fine arts program over next three years

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University will be phasing out its bachelor of fine arts program over the next three years.

University spokeswoman Michelle Nordstrom confirmed the plans to Castanet Kamloops and said no faculty jobs will be lost and no current fine arts students will be impacted.

“Our dedicated faculty and staff remain committed to providing the best possible arts education to our students,” Nordstrom said.

The faculty of arts will receive updated program offerings to better meet student demand, Nordstrom said.

Updated offerings will include a refreshed theatre program, a new program in criminology and a renewed psychology counselling program, among others.

“We are excited for the future of humanities, social sciences and the performing arts and believe this will provide students with even greater opportunities for success,” said Nordstrom.

Castanet Kamloops attempted to contact faculty in the TRU visual arts department for this story.

An online petition aimed at convincing TRU to reverse its decision to axe its bachelor of fine arts was launched Monday afternoon and had collected more than 170 signatures as of Monday night.