Mounties say Donovan murder probe ongoing, won't comment on any arrests

Photo: RCMP Jo-Anne Donovan

Police are keeping tight-lipped about their investigation into the slaying of a Kamloops woman whose body was found a month ago.

Jo-Anne Donovan’s body was located on March 22, five days after Mounties issued a news release identifying her as a missing person.

Police have not said where her body was found, only that it was not far from her home in a trailer park off Westsyde Road.

An autopsy last month confirmed Donovan was killed, police later said.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators have nothing else to share and would not say whether any arrests have been made in connection to the investigation, only that no charges have been recommended.

“We are continuing to investigate to determine what occurred and who is responsible,” she said.

“We are not in a position to provide any further details at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Police have previously said they have completed an “extensive” forensic search of Donovan’s home.

Anyone with information about Donovan’s death can call police at 250-828-3000.