Rocky Mountain Rangers take part in simulated training in Vernon

Photo: Rocky Mountain Rangers Soldiers take part in a training exercise in Vernon over the weekend.

Members of the Rocky Mountain Rangers A Company were in Vernon over the weekend undergoing combined skills training, which included a simulated mass-casualty event.

According to a news release, the training alongside the British Columbia Dragoons consisted of a mass-casualty tactical medical scenario, landmine and improvised explosive device awareness, traditional map and compass navigation and rappelling with full fighting equipment — including C8A3 assault rifles.

The training, at Vernon Military Camp, ran from Friday through Sunday.

The Rocky Mountain Rangers is an Army reserve regiment based at the J.R. Vicars Armoury on McGill Road.