Suspect sought after another suspicious fire, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: RCMP This is the suspect in a fire early Sunday morning outside a business on Eighth Street, police say.

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect in a fire set intentionally over the weekend behind a North Kamloops business.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a location in the 900-block of Eighth Street just before 7 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a fire.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the blaze damaged the rear door of an undisclosed commercial location.

“Security footage obtained as part of the investigation shows a suspect on a green and yellow mountain bike with a blue blanket draped over it, wearing a grey hoodie, bluish pants and a cast or bandage wrapped around their right forearm,” she said in a news release.

“The suspect, believed to be male, departed southbound on Eighth Street.”

Evelyn said remnants of a burned tire were found at the scene.

The fire is the latest in a string of suspicious blazes in the city in recent weeks, including a large fire that threatened homes in the Strathcona Park area on Wednesday last week.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents can call police at 250-828-3000.