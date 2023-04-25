City of Kamloops warning homeless people about fire risk as weather heats up

Photo: Shutterstock

The City of Kamloops’ community services division is heading into camps and warning unhoused people about the risks of fires as hot, dry weather conditions return to the region.

Will Beatty, the city’s emergency preparedness manager and acting community services manager, said Community Services Officers, particularly those who are working alongside outreach workers, are warning people that it’s “definitely not safe” to have fires in camps.

He noted these outreach teams also connect unhoused people to services, and try and get them off the streets so they have a warm place to stay and an indoor place to cook their meals.

"A lot of the unhoused population that are in our community do understand those risks as well, and their intent isn't for a large wildfire-style situation like that,” Beatty said.

Beatty said when a stretch of weather is ahead like what’s predicted this coming weekend — with temperatures possibly reaching 30 C — the city will push officers to get the message out.

“Knowing that the area is dry and the wildfire risk will increase, that's when we'll push our officers to get into either camps or [to] those unhoused people, because a lot of our outreach teams do know where they are, and push that messaging of understanding that it's not safe to have fires,” Beatty said.

“Really, really reiterate the fact that their safety is at risk, and that they are putting the community at risk by lighting fires.”

Beatty encouraged residents to “report, report, report” if they see anything concerning, be it an open flame or a hint of smoke.

“Report it so we can get somebody to it. It’s starting to get warmer, it’s extremely dry. Snow is going to start melting, the rivers are going to start to come up — but that still doesn’t eliminate the risk of wildfire,” he said.

Last week, a fast-moving grassfire that threatened homes near Strathcona Park in downtown Kamloops was found to have been sparked by a campfire.

Kamloops RCMP said a camp had recently been established in the area. Mounties have launched a criminal investigation into the cause of the grassfire.