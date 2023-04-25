Eby says Teck takeover could be costly to Kamloops economy

Photo: Glacier Media B.C. Premier David Eby

B.C. Premier David Eby says he's concerned a potential change in ownership of the mining giant behind Highland Valley Copper could be detrimental to the Kamloops economy.

According to Eby, a proposed multi-billion dollar takeover of Teck by Swiss company Glencore would remove value from communities like Kamloops.

“My reaction is one of concern, frankly,” the premier said Sunday when asked about the situation by Castanet Kamloops.

“Teck has an international reputation for high environmental standards, high social standards, high standards of corporate governance and Glencore does not.”

Eby referred to Glencore’s guilty plea to charges of bribery and market manipulation that ultimately cost the company more than US$1.1 billion in fines.

“I am concerned they would not have the same emphasis as Teck on bringing mines forward and opening mines that we know we need to respond to the climate crisis and getting those critical minerals out of the ground and into the electric vehicles, into the electric wires, into the fuel switching that needs to happen,” he said.

Earlier this month, Vancouver-based Teck rejected Glencore’s revised offer — which included a US$8.2-billion cash component.

Teck called the offer “opportunistic and unrealistic.”

Eby said he doesn’t see the takeover benefiting B.C. or communities like Kamloops.

“I see the potential loss of certainly head office jobs, I see the potential that proposed mines will not open,” he said.

After Teck refused Glencore’s latest offer, Glencore said it would consider improving its offer if Teck shareholders rejected a plan to split the company.

The split would see Teck separated into Teck Metals Corp., which will hold its base metals business, and Elk Valley Resources Ltd., which will hold its steelmaking coal business.

Teck shareholders will vote on the separation plan on Wednesday. Two of the company's largest shareholders — Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. and Norway's sovereign wealth fund — have said they support the split.

“It will deliver better shareholder value because there'll be opening and operating mines that other companies wouldn't be able to open and operate here in British Columbia. And in addition, better value for communities like Kamloops through mining jobs and mining opportunity,” said Eby.

According to Teck’s 2021 annual economic contribution report, the mine employed 905 Kamloops residents in 2021, and contributed an estimated $215 million to Kamloops’ GDP.

According to the report, an estimated $95 million was contributed to labour income, and created or sustained approximately 3,125 jobs in the community.

An estimated $8.8 million in taxes and government payments were generated to Kamloops annually by Teck’s economic activity.

“Responsible mining operators that work in partnership with First Nations have high environmental standards and conduct themselves with integrity are entirely consistent with what we want here in BC and this takeover bid is not,” Eby said.