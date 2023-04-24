Construction starting this week on new washroom facility at Overlander Park

Photo: City of Kamloops Construction on a new washroom facility at Overlander Park will start this week.

New washroom facilities are coming to Overlander Park, with project construction starting this week.

According to a statement from the City of Kamloops, work began Monday and the project is expected to wrap up at the end of May.

The current washroom facilities in the park will be temporarily closed, and parking in the area will also be impacted.

Construction will mainly happen on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the possibility of some evening and weekend work.

The project started as a supplemental budget item, brought forward by the Kamloops Beach Volleyball Club in February 2022.

The club requested washroom facility improvements as this will allow them to bid on provincial and national level tournaments. The bathrooms will also benefit an increased number of residents accessing Overlander Park and the nearby beach.

The project costs a total of $325,000, with $295,000 taken from the Community Works Fund last year, and $35,000 in 2023.