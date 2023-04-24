Kamloops celebrates national Tourism Week with free ice cream, week of activities

Photo: Brianne Foley

Tourism Kamloops will be scooping out free ice cream this week to celebrate national Tourism Week in Canada.

A free small ice cream cone can be redeemed at either Scoopz, 265 Lorne St., or the Ice Cream Social, 388 Tranquille Rd., this Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The offer can be redeemed with a Luv'n the Loops pass.

“We’ve also created a Kamloops Explorer VIP Pass to provide our industry rockstars to explore Kamloops for free all week,” Monica Dickinson, CEO of Tourism Kamloops, said in a news release.

“The short term pass offers experiences at the BC Wildlife Park, Monte Creek Winery, Maurya’s and more. It not only serves to thank our frontline industry rockstars but it allows them to discover new things and gives them new experiences to suggest to the visitors they help every day.”

The free ice cream day will kick off Tourism Kamloops' celebration of national Tourism Week with a week of activities

“This week marks the ramp up to our peak season. Our team wanted to use it as an opportunity to set up our stakeholders and the broader community for a fantastic summer,” said Dickinson.

“We built our schedule around celebration, showing appreciation, and education. Whether you’re enjoying a free ice cream or taking part in our Working Effectively with Indigenous Peoples workshop we want this week to be memorable and showcase the importance of tourism in Kamloops.”

Tourism Kamloops will host a Working Effectively with Indigenous Peoples full-day workshop on Friday.

The workshop will cover Indigenous Awareness and Relations and will be hosted by Flavio Caron, a cross-cultural trainer.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Sandman Signature Hotel.

Interested parties can register online for a $50 fee.

On Monday, an Industry Panel Luncheon was held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott, where a panel of tourism leaders discussed the industry.

The panel included Walt Judas, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of BC, Ingrid Jarrett, president and CEO of the British Columbia Hotel Association, Ellen Walker-Mathews, CEO of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, and Nicole Ford, vice-president of communication, sustainability and stakeholder relations of Rocky Mountaineer.

More information on Tourism Kamloops events is available online.