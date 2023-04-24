Eby says shelters key to getting homeless people into stable housing

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby.

During a Sunday visit to Kamloops, B.C. Premier David Eby said partnerships with local governments are needed to tackle the province's housing crisis and deal with homelessness and encampments.

Eby told reporters shelters provide access to resources that help move people into stable housing.

“Coming out of the pandemic, there are a lot of communities that are struggling with street homelessness — people seeing folks sleeping in parks and tents, encampments are a serious issue,” said Eby.

Eby said part of the recent provincial budget is aimed at increasing resources for housing. In the meantime, he said, emergency shelters will be relied upon.

“So shelters are part of our response to get people out of encampments, into the system to connect with social workers to connect with health workers, and then get into appropriate housing” he said.

“So they are a part of that work, and local governments understand that.”

Eby said the province understands partnerships with local governments are needed to deliver housing.

“Some local governments, it's challenging for them, frankly, to see that connection between shelter space and permanent housing,” he said.

“But there is a connection and we do need shelter space in many communities in the province in order to be able to assess people, get them indoors and get them into permanent housing.”

Recently, BC Housing extended the leases of Stuart Wood and Merit Place, two shelters in Kamloops. The two extended leases mean 75 people will continue to have shelter, the agency said.