Forecast calls for clear, sunny skies and temperatures reaching 30 C

Photo: Josh Dawson

Kamloops will be seeing a consistent week of clear skies and hot temperatures on the horizon, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with highs expected tor each 18 C. Monday night will see clear skies as temperatures dip to a low of 4 C.

Tuesday will see a daytime high of 19 C with clear and sunny skies. A low of 4 C can be expected in the evening as clear skies continue.

Wednesday will carry on with sunny skies as temperatures continue to climb, reaching a high of 21 C. Wednesday night will see a low of 8 C.

Thursday will see a high of 22 C with skies remaining clear. Temperatures will drop to a low of 7 C in the evening.

Friday is predicted to reach a high of 27 C in the day— 8 C above the seasonal average. Clear skies will remain throughout the day and into the night with a low of 9 C.

Temperatures are expected to reach 30 C over the weekend as the sun continues to shine.