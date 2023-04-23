Premir Eby faces off against Sk’elep School of Excellence in support of Tkemlups Indigenous Games bid

Premier David Eby joined in on a game of basketball in support of the Tkemlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops' bid to host the North American Indigenous Games.

The basketball game saw Premiere Eby, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham, and NAIG delegates face off against local elementary school basketball players from the Sk’elep School of Excellence.

The game took place at Moccasin Square Garden to conclude a visit from four NAIG delegates to evaluate sport and cultural facilities and hosting capacity.

The delegates toured with Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir around Tkemlups and the City of Kamloops over Friday and Saturday.

“It was our intention to showcase to our four NAIG representatives that we not only had the capacity to host an amazing sporting event, but we had the support of community, Indigenous leaders and government on every level to ensure we could bring about a cultural experience that would create a legacy for all participants for years to come," said Casimir.

Tkemlups is the only indigenous led bid, competing against Calgary to host the games.

The event drew support from city officials, including Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

“I said it yesterday, and I'll say it again,” Hamer-Jackson said to the crowd at the event.

“I was in Calgary in July and it snowed. It does not snow in July in Kamloops.”

The event saw City Councillors Bill Sarai, Katie Neustaeter, Margot Middleton, Mike O’Reilly, and Dale Bass in attendance as well.

Casimir will lead a bid committee to present in front of 26 NAIG Council members in Darmouth, Nova Scotia on May 17.

If successful, 6,000 athletes, coaches, team staff and cultural performers from more than 756 Indigenous Nations in Canada and the United States will visit the region for the 2027 event.