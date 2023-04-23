Runners and walkers took to the streets of Kamloops Sunday morning for Boogie the Bridge

Photo: Anto Joseph

Hundreds of runners and walkers took to Kamloops' streets Sunday morning for the 26th annual Boogie the Bridge.

Billed as Kamloops' “largest celebration of movement,” 3,000 people were expected to participate.

The long-running event includes a one-kilometre “mini Boogie,” a five-kilometre and 10-kilometre run or walk, and a 21.1-kilometre half marathon.

In addition to inspiring people to move their bodies, 50 per cent of registration fees goes to two local charities that are chosen by the board every year. More than $1.2 million has been raised since the event began.

The event was forced to go virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but it returned with 2,256 participants last year.