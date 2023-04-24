Local, provincial government representatives meeting to prepare for upcoming freshet, wildfire season

Photo: Castanet The flood monument in Riverside Park. Representatives from local and provincial governments are meeting regularly to ensure the region is prepared for freshet and wildfire season, according to a City of Kamloops manager.

Will Beatty said the city meets on a bi-weekly basis with representatives from Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, the Thompson Nicola Regional District and the newly announced provincial Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

“The freshet season is in the forefront, our Civic Operations Group is leading the charge as it comes to preparedness for the freshet season,” Beatty said.

He said communication between all these groups helped during last week’s grassfire in Strathcona Park, just south of the Overlanders Bridge.

“At that point, we happened to also be in the same room as BC Wildfire Service for a seasonal preparedness event held by the ministry of emergency management and climate readiness, and we were able to have that joint unified command in a situation like that,” Beatty said.

“Those are the types of relationships and seasonal preparedness activities that we partake in seasonally to make sure all the partners know exactly what our roles and responsibilities are, and the definition of our scope of duties and what we have to offer to the community.”

Beatty said he is responsible for the City of Kamloops emergency program, which also runs emergency exercises and drills to prepare for things like neighbourhood evacuations. These can include the city’s Civic Operations and Community Services divisions, RCMP and Kamloops Fire Rescue.

“I've run a couple of exercises now, and all of them have been tabletop exercises, getting the coordinated partners in the room internally,” he said.

“[We] just have a tabletop discussion of what the roles and responsibilities are for the appropriate agencies as it comes to an evacuation for said area. And that will occur throughout the year.”

Beatty said officials aren’t yet what freshet season will bring, noting the severity of flooding has a lot to do with temperatures and the levels of rain the area will receive in June.

He said officials are looking at snowpack data, river levels and forecasts.

“That's not something we can necessarily control. What we can control is to make sure that the city is ready, that we've got staff available to respond to the emergency as required, and that’s how we continue to prepare to make sure the staff know exactly what they're supposed to be doing in those situations,” Beatty said.

The city manager encouraged Kamloops and area residents to register to receive Voyent Alert! notifications so they are personally prepared in the event of an emergency.

“Be prepared, go online to Prepared BC. Take a look at the information that they have to offer there about grab and go bags,” he said.

“Your success in a really tense situation of an emergency evacuation is going to rely heavily on the preparedness before the event.”