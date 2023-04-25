City of Kamloops climate action funds to benefit 13 projects from local groups

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops has awarded grant funding to 13 local projects which seek to boost community resilience to climate change, benefit the environment, and foster community wellness.

City council voted in favour of approving Climate Action Grant pilot program funding during a Tuesday meeting.

Glen Cheetham, the city’s climate and sustainability manager, said $20,000 was allocated from the climate action fund reserve to fund the projects, and applicants could apply for up to $2,000 in funding.

Mount Paul Community Food Centre’s public produce program will receive $1,900, and the Aberdeen Neighbourhood Association’s pollinator garden will get $1,500 from the city.

The Bestwick and Anvil Block Watch trail restoration project will benefit from $1,000 in grand funds, and Four Directions Secondary School’s stewardship garden project will receive $1,750.

The Kamloops Food Policy Council will be receiving $1,750 for its waste and circular economy program.

The Kamloops Hybrid Interact Club’s community forest project will get $1,320.

A composting program at South Sahali elementary school sill receive $1,250 from the city.

The Kamloops Naturalist Club will receive $1,750 for its Grow Wild learning cohort program.

Transition Kamloops’ Sustainability Stories program will get $1,500, and Repair Cafe will receive $1,980 for its programming.

The Kamloops Farmer’s Market will receive $1,550 for its zero waste initiative.

The Rotary Club of the Rivers’ pollinator garden project will get $1,000, and Bert Edwards Science and Technology will get $1,750 to support a pollinator pledge program.