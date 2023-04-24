VW Turtle River Race returns to Riverside Park on May 7

Photo: Volkswagen of Kamloops

A flotilla of plastic turtles will be racing down the Thompson River next month for a good cause, raising money for the Kamloops Brain Injury Association.

The 22nd annual VW Turtle River Race will be held on Sunday, May 7, in Riverside Park, with races set for 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

“People always ask the question, are they live turtles? Nope, they’re plastic turtles,” said Terry Lowe, Volkswagen of Kamloops owner.

“We float them down the Thompson River in front of Riverside Park. They’re about a 15-minute journey from the start to finish line. People buy a ticket and adopt a turtle, and if their turtle crosses the finish line in first, second or third place, they get some fabulous prizes.”

On race day, the Kamloops Rotary Club will be putting together a barbecue by donation in Riverside Park.

“It's a great viewing point for families, they can walk out to the pier at Riverside Park and that's exactly where the finish line is so they can watch the green hue of turtles come down the river and cheer them on,” Lowe said.

Volunteer kayakers pick up all the turtles to save them for next year’s race.

Lowe said all proceeds from the event will go to support the Kamloops Brain Injury Association.

He estimated the turtle race has raised about half a million dollars for charities over the two decades it has been running.

Tickets are $10 each, or $25 for a pack of three.

More information on the event and prizes can be found at turtleriverrace.com. Tickets can be purchased through the website, or in person at any Kamloops Save-On Foods location or at the Castanet Kamloops office at 102-635 Victoria St.