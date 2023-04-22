Extreme weather response shelter had 510 visits over 21 nights, Mustard Seed says

Photo: Castanet An extreme weather response shelter set up inside Kamloops Alliance Church this past winter.

An extreme weather response shelter in a North Shore church was open for 21 nights this winter, providing a warm place to sleep for a total of 510 visitors, according to The Mustard Seed Kamloops.

The emergency shelter, which was run out of Kamloops Alliance Church on Fortune Drive, was ready to operate from Dec. 14 until March 31, opening its doors from 10 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. on nights when temperatures dropped to -10 C or colder.

Kelly Thomson, government relations officer for The Mustard Seed, presented a wrap-up report on the shelter to Kamloops city council on Tuesday.

He noted the total number of guests didn’t represent unique visitors, as some people came back night after night.

“What we learned, one of the big things, is shelter services are definitely needed on the North Shore. I don’t think that’s a surprise to anybody,” he said.

“The guests over there were very thankful to be able to come in and have a place to stay and get some food, and have someone to just sit and talk with.”

He said the shelter only had to make seven calls for ambulances — five for illness, two for overdose — and one call to RCMP.

“Considering 21 nights with that many guests, I think our staff, volunteers, team did a really good job. That was impressive, and in my opinion, those stats are really good,” Thomson said.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter asked Thomson why he thinks shelter operations didn’t result in very many calls to first responders.

Thomson said a large reason is because staff are trained in nonviolent intervention, and know how to de-escalate situations. He added this isn’t going to work in every single case, but treating people well is “the biggest piece.”

“Everybody that walks in the door, it doesn’t matter who, is going to be treated with dignity and respect,” he said.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson noted the Mustard Seed didn’t allow drug use inside the shelter, which Thomson said “definitely helps” when it comes to reducing emergency calls, but people can’t be prevented from using outside the church shelter.

The Mustard Seed was applauded by city council for its dedication to community engagement.The non-profit had launched a survey and hosted open house events to hear from residents and businesses before the shelter opened.

In response to concerns around safety, the non-profit arranged for transportation to and from the shelter in order to reduce neighbourhood foot traffic, and staff patrolled the area on nights when the shelter was open to watch for people outside.

Another open house was held after shelter operations stopped for the season to receive feedback from the community, which Thomson said resulted in a number of positive comments.

Hamer-Jackson gave kudos to Thomson for the focus on public engagement.

“I actually came to the open house at the beginning, and spoke to some neighbours that were a little upset. …I also visited the shelter throughout the time in the middle of the night, things like that, and felt that it was operated fine,” he said.

“I drove around the surrounding area, there wasn’t a bunch of people hanging around I’ll say. I think this was just a great program.”

Kamloops Alliance Church and Amplify Consulting were honoured with a 2023 Communitas Award for their work to support the extreme weather shelter. The two groups were nominated for the award by The Mustard Seed.

Thomson said 52 volunteers provided nearly 500 hours of service to help the shelter operate.