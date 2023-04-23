Workshop planned for city, IH to get on 'same page' on drug use issue

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops-based medical health officer who is opposed to a proposed city bylaw that would outlaw public drug use says a workshop is in the works to get councillors up to speed on efforts being made by Interior Health to deal with the ongoing drug crisis and its impacts on the community.

“We’re planning a workshop between IH, city council and city staff — I think it’s going to happen in June,” Dr. Carol Fenton told Castanet Kamloops.

“The goal there is to all get on the same page in terms of how we understand the problems, how we understand our interventions and policy options, who all the players are and how those pieces fit together so that we’re all talking the same language and we can support each other to move toward the common goal that we all share.”

Fenton said that common goal is community safety.

“We all want the same thing — to feel safe in our communities,” she said. “We want to promote healthy mental wellness for everybody. We just don’t all have the same perspectives on how to get there.”

Last month, Kamloops Coun. Katie Neustaeter introduced a motion to ban drug use in parks and other public spaces, in line with existing bylaws restricting smoking and public alcohol consumption.

The move came months after drug decriminalization took effect in B.C. Adults are now allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs, including cocaine and methamphetamines, as well as opioids like heroin and fentanyl.

The decriminalization policy — a pilot program for which the B.C. government was granted approval by Ottawa — has been blamed by many for a perceived uptick in open drug use and street issues.

Fenton said it’s all about harm reduction, and a bylaw like the one proposed by Neustaeter could set those efforts back.

“Assigning a person a fine, which is the way that we enforce bylaws, isn’t going to solve that problem,” she said.

“We know that solution doesn’t work because the criminalization of substance use was in effect until January of this year, and this behaviour that people are seeing is not new since then.”

Fenton said she has not met with city council since last October’s municipal election, but she believes things are now headed in the right direction. She said she met last week with Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, which is when the workshop plan came together.

“I think everyone is trying their best to address the issues and concerns that are coming to them,” she said.

“I think that we have a plan for working together really well, to come together and collaborate on the issue. I look forward to digging into that work with the city.”