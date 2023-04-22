Neighbours say nothing unusual near Valleyview dumpster where police found body

Photo: Tim Petruk Police and an investigator from the BC Coroners Service on scene in Valleyview on Friday, after a body was located in a dumpster.

Several residents who live near the Valleyview parking lot where a body was discovered in a dumpster Thursday night say they didn’t notice anything unusual in the area before police arrived to investigate.

Kamloops RCMP said officers were called to the 1900-block of Curlew Drive at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and found the body. A police presence remained in the area throughout the day Thursday while officers worked to determine whether the death is suspicious.

Bob Wong and Catherine Phillippe, who live near the area, said they have provided their home security camera footage to police, but they haven’t noticed any particularly unusual activity in recent days.

Wong said about 9 a.m. Friday, he saw a drone being flown over the area, police vehicles, and a blue tent that had been set up in the parking lot by officials.

“They took the whole dumpster away,” Wong said, adding it looked like a new one had been put in place for residents to use.

Wong said he’s seen people who appear to be homeless hanging around in the parking lot where the body was found, which is located between two apartment buildings.

Wong said he and Phillippe moved into the neighbourhood a few years ago and feel it is relatively safe, with Phillippe adding they have seen more street activity in the area recently.

Other neighbours said while they have seen and experienced an uptick in visible homelessness and street disorder in the area, they didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary in the past couple of days that might be connected to the discovery of the body.

One resident of a nearby apartment building said he’s often keeping an eye out on the neighbourhood, and while he noticed police arrive around 11 p.m. Thursday night, he didn’t see anything remarkable beforehand.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. On Friday morning, Mounties said the investigation is in its "very early stages."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment.