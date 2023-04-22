Man found dead in Valleyview dumpster identified as a 'transient' resident

Photo: RCMP Gregory Troy Hamilton has been identified as the man who was found dead in a Valleyview dumpster on Thursday. Police are asking for the public to contact them if they have any information on Hamilton's whereabouts in the days leading up to his death.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

A man found dead in a Valleyview dumpster on Thursday night has been identified as Gregory Troy Hamilton, described by police as a "transient resident" who frequented the Kamloops and 100 Mile House communities.

In a news release, Sgt. Nestor Baird of the Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit said Hamilton’s identity is being released in hopes this information will help further the ongoing investigation into his death.

According to RCMP, Hamilton was also known by the alias Troy Hamilton and the nickname "Monster."

“We are asking members of the public to please have a look at his picture and contact us if they have any information related to his recent movements or recognize him as someone they saw around their neighbourhood,” Baird said in a statement.

“Collecting as much information as possible from the days leading up to his death will help us timeline his last movements as part of the investigation into what transpired.”

Kamloops RCMP were called to the 1900-block of Curlew Road at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, finding Hamilton’s body in a dumpster located between two apartment buildings.

A police presence remained in the neighbourhood on Friday afternoon. Neighbours told Castanet Kamloops they didn’t see anything particularly unusual in the days leading up to the discovery.

Police are still working to determine if Hamilton’s death was suspicious.

“If you live or work in the Valleyview area, please take a few minutes to review any dash cam footage or security video you may have for the last couple of weeks to see if it captured any of Troy’s movements, even if the images may have seemed insignificant at the time,” Baird said.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation into Hamilton’s death. Police said an autopsy is scheduled to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

Several residents who live near the Valleyview parking lot where a body was discovered in a dumpster Thursday night say they didn’t notice anything unusual in the area before police arrived to investigate.

Kamloops RCMP said officers were called to the 1900-block of Curlew Drive at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and found the body. A police presence remained in the area throughout the day Thursday while officers worked to determine whether the death is suspicious.

Bob Wong and Catherine Phillippe, who live near the area, said they have provided their home security camera footage to police, but they haven’t noticed any particularly unusual activity in recent days.

Wong said about 9 a.m. Friday, he saw a drone being flown over the area, police vehicles, and a blue tent that had been set up in the parking lot by officials.

“They took the whole dumpster away,” Wong said, adding it looked like a new one had been put in place for residents to use.

Wong said he’s seen people who appear to be homeless hanging around in the parking lot where the body was found, which is located between two apartment buildings.

Wong said he and Phillippe moved into the neighbourhood a few years ago and feel it is relatively safe, with Phillippe adding they have seen more street activity in the area recently.

Other neighbours said while they have seen and experienced an uptick in visible homelessness and street disorder in the area, they didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary in the past couple of days that might be connected to the discovery of the body.

One resident of a nearby apartment building said he’s often keeping an eye out on the neighbourhood, and while he noticed police arrive around 11 p.m. Thursday night, he didn’t see anything remarkable beforehand.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. On Friday morning, Mounties said the investigation is in its "very early stages."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment.