Man accused of killing girlfriend's dog during argument still behind bars

A Kamloops-area man accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s family dog to death during a violent argument will stay in jail until at least next month.

Isaac Willard, 30, is facing seven charges stemming from an alleged March 19 incident in Chase, including two counts of assault and single counts of killing or injuring an animal, causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal and mischief.

Willard was arrested on Thursday after a judge issued a public-interest warrant. Prosecutors sought the warrant after Willard was released by Chase Mounties following his arrest.

Willard is accused of killing his girlfriend’s family dog during an incident in which he is also alleged to have thrown a potted plant through the window of a car and pushed two women to the ground.

In court on Thursday, Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said the attack on the dog was caught on video surveillance.

Willard has a lengthy criminal record including multiple convictions for violent offences.

He was supposed to appear in Kamloops provincial court Friday for a bail hearing but agreed to remain behind bars until at least May 1, when he is due back in court.

Willard is also facing an unrelated sexual assault charge on which he is expected to stand trial later this year.