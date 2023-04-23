Man arrested after police converge on Seymour Street store

Photo: Castanet

A man was arrested last weekend following a large police presence at a downtown convenience store.

Mounties were called to the 7-Eleven store on Seymour Street at Sixth Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a man uttering threats involving a weapon.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said multiple police officers attended.

“As part of there investigation, it was revealed that no weapon was presented but a suspect was identified and arrested for alleged offences including assault, sexual assault and uttering threats,” she said.

“The suspect was released with conditions and a court date pending the investigation’s outcome.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.