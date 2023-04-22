Would-be thief arrested after Kamloops Mounties stop getaway taxi

Photo: Castanet

A would-be thief was arrested last weekend after attempting to flee the scene of a failed crime in a taxi, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a business in the 1300-block of the West Trans-Canada Highway at about 3 p.m. on April 14 for a report of a theft in progress.

“The suspect allegedly revealed a weapon before leaving in a taxi,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Police located the taxi and conducted a traffic stop on McGill Road. A man and a woman known to police were arrested and a large machete-style knife was seized during the investigation.”

Evelyn said the woman was released without charges. The man was given conditions and a court date, and police expect he will be charged.