Wanted man arrested following pickup truck crash in Brocklehurst

Photo: Castanet

A wanted man was arrested last weekend after police responded to a crashed pickup truck in Brocklehurst.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the area of Alexis Avenue and Singh Street at about 5 p.m. on April 14 for a report of a collision involving a truck and a meridian.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the truck’s rear tire came off in the crash and two people fled the scene on foot.

“Officers located an intoxicated suspect in the area who was wanted on warrants out of Fort St. John and arrested him,” she said.

Evelyn said the man was taken to hospital for assessment and then to jail. He was detained following a bail hearing.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.