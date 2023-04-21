Suspect arrested after exposing backside outside North Kamloops restaurant

Photo: Castanet

A man was arrested last week after exposing his backside outside a North Kamloops restaurant, police say.

According to Mounties, an officer was making patrols in the 700-block of Tranquille Road just before 11 a.m. on April 14 when he came across a man with his rear end exposed and up in the air outside a restaurant.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release that the man appeared to be unconscious but was actually awake.

“The man was arrested for committing an indecent act and for obstructing a police officer by allegedly providing a fake name,” she said.

“During the arrest, the suspect allegedly attempted to assault the officer and fled, but two plainclothes police officers from a neighbouring detachment witnessed the incident and were able to capture the suspect following a brief foot pursuit.”

Evelyn said the man was taken to jail and later released with conditions and a court date. She said police anticipate charges will be recommended to Crown prosecutors.