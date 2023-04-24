Man professes innocence after judge convicts him in beating of young boy

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man stood up in court and professed his innocence Thursday after a judge found him guilty of assault in the beating of a young boy.

Bradley Kenneth Buchner, 27, stood trial in February on allegations he assaulted a six-year-old boy late in 2021. The boy was the son of a woman with whom Buchner had recently met online.

Court heard Buchner began living with the woman in November of 2021 — the month after they first met. The assaults took place over a period of weeks ending on Dec. 9, 2021.

Police were called after the boy’s stepmother noticed fresh bruises on his arm and leg while he was bathing.

The boy, who Castanet Kamloops is not identifying, said Buchner dragged him by one arm up a set of stairs and punched him multiple times all over his body.

During trial, the boy raised one arm to show how he was dragged up the set of stairs.

“Only one person drags me,” he testified. “I don’t know a time I got dragged except the time when Brad dragged me.”

Buchner testified in his own defence. He denied ever dragging or punching the boy and said he never lost his temper with him.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips said he found the man’s evidence to be “self-serving and not believable.” He described the boy’s evidence as “compelling.”

“[The boy] recalls that Mr. Buchner had punched him on multiple occasions and he had the bruises to prove it,” the judge said.

After he was found guilty, the man stood up in court and claimed he was innocent.

“I didn’t do this — I never did it,” he said. “I would give my entire life.”

Lawyers will return to court on Monday to set a date for sentencing.

Buchner is not in custody.