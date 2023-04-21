Police in Kamloops target drug traffickers during 'joint-enforcement effort'

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Seized items include a pistol, knives and baton, along with cash and cellphones.

Police in Kamloops seized a variety of weapons and drugs during a series of raids earlier this month.

In a press release issued Friday morning, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn of the Kamloops RCMP said members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit British Columbia teamed up with local officers during a “joint-enforcement effort” from April 5-9.

“Over the course of the five days, almost two dozen investigations occurred throughout the city, leading to the seizure of more than seven ounces of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and meth; two firearms, an assortment of weapons, and thousands of dollars in cash” Cpl. Evelyn said.

Weapons seized included guns, batons, and even a smoke grenade.

The Kamloops RCMP requested the help of the CFSEU's Uniform Gang Enforcement Team following a number of recent violent crimes in the city believed to be connected to the drug trade.

“CFSEU-BC’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team deploys to communities around the province throughout the year to assist our policing partners with disrupting and suppressing gang related violence,” said Supt. Alison Laurin, deputy operations support officer for CFSEU-BC.

“Providing UGET support to Kamloops assists with overall public safety efforts by interacting with individuals and groups identified as posing the most significant threat to public safety.”

Cpl. Evelyn said she is unaware if any charges have been laid in connection to the investigations, but says they remain ongoing.