Police investigating after body found Thursday in Valleyview dumpster

Photo: Tim Petruk

Police say they are investigating after a body was found Thursday night in a dumpster in Valleyview.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties were called to the 1900-block of Curlew Road at about 11:30 a.m. and discovered a body inside a dumpster located between two buildings.

“A police presence remains on scene and in the area while officers work to determine whether this death is suspicious,” she said in a news release.

Evelyn said the investigation is in its “very early stages.” Mounties in the area are collecting physical evidence and speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.