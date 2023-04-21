Police seek man wanted in connection with downtown robbery

Photo: RCMP Corran Sweetnam

Police are looking for tips from the public to track down a Kamloops man wanted on a warrant stemming from a robbery investigation.

Corran Dakota Sweetnam, 26, is wanted on warrants related to an alleged December robbery in Downtown Kamloops.

“Corran Sweetnam is from Kamloops but is also known to frequent the Vancouver area,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Please take a look at the photo of him and if you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact your nearest police agency.”

Sweetnam is described as a white man standing six feet tall weighing 135 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Evelyn said Sweetnam is wanted in connection with an alleged Dec. 3 robbery in the 400-block of Lansdowne Street in which workers in a store told police they were held up by two men, one of whom appeared to be brandishing a gun.

Both men were arrested and released, and Mounties said at the time that they recovered “an object resembling a handgun.”

Anyone with information about Sweetnam’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.