Constable treated for injury after assault during mental health call, police say

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops RCMP constable was assaulted last weekend while responding to a report of a person in mental-health crisis, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to an address on Lethbridge Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday to assist B.C. Ambulance paramedics with a violent patient.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police showed up and located the patient.

“The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken into custody, at which point they assaulted a police officer,” she said.

“The person was taken to hospital for assessment and care.”

Evelyn said the Mountie received medical attention for a non-life-threatening injury.