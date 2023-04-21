RCMP Musical Ride slated to visit Mount Paul venue in June

Photo: kamloopsmusicalride.com The RCMP Musical Ride is returning to Kamloops on June 22.

The RCMP Musical Ride will be making a stop in the Tournament Capital this summer, bringing the cross-country tour to the Kamloops Agri-Centre in June.

The Musical Ride, which has been a Canadian tradition since the late 19th century, last visited the Tournament Capital in 2017.

The Rotary Club of Kamloops Aurora Centennial is hosting the local event, with support from Underhill Geomatics and other partners. Aaron Krausert, who is involved with the Rotary Club, said organizers are expecting more than 6,000 attendees for the two performances, which will be held at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 22.

Krausert said the 40-minute show includes a troop of a few dozen uniformed Mounties on horseback, performing to upbeat music.

“It's about the horses and how the we've had this mounted police, which is famous around the world for wearing the red serge, and all the tradition that comes with having the RCMP on horseback,” Krausert said.

He said shows will open with a welcome song and blessing from Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and police officers from the Kamloops RCMP detachment will also hold a K9 dog demonstration.

Food trucks will be on site.

The event also serves as a fundraiser, helping support charities and non-profits across Canada.

Money raised from the Kamloops event will go toward a number of Rotary projects and initiatives, including support for ongoing work to renovate Royal Inland Hospital, the McQueen Lake Indigenous Education Project, and topping up a Thompson Rivers University student bursary.

Tickets for the performances are available at kamloopsmusicalride.com, or can be purchased in-person at the Horse Barn, Kamloops Insurance and Fortune Health Foods.