Judge acquits man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing teen

A Kamloops-area man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a teenager was found not guilty on Thursday after a trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

The 61-year-old man cannot be identified under a court-ordered ban on the publication of anything that could identify the complainant.

The alleged incident took place in 2004 in a rural Kamloops-area community that cannot be named under the same publication ban.

The complainant testified on Wednesday that he was 15 at the time of the incident. He said he was attacked after agreeing to go outside with the accused, who he ran into at a community event.

The complainant said the accused forced himself on him and threatened to mutilate him before robbing him of $120.

The accused took the stand in his own defence and denied the allegations.

In a decision Thursday morning, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori said he believed the complainant but could not be certain that the accused’s denials were not truthful.

The man was acquitted.