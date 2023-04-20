Man accused of stabbing girlfriend's dog to death arrested on public-interest warrant

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops-area man who was released by police last month after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend’s family dog to death during a violent argument was arrested Thursday on a public-interest warrant.

Isaac Willard, 30, is facing seven charges stemming from the March 19 incident in Chase, including two counts of assault and single counts of killing or injuring an animal, causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal and mischief.

Court heard Willard was arrested at the scene and released by Chase Mounties on an undertaking deemed to be insufficient by prosecutors.

“I can tell the court that Crown is not satisfied with that release,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said during a hearing Thursday in Kamloops provincial court.

Janse said Willard became agitated while drinking with his girlfriend and her friend at a home in Chase on March 19. He was bound by a no-alcohol condition at the time.

Willard is alleged to have thrown a potted plant through the window of his girlfriend’s vehicle during the argument before pushing both women to the ground.

Janse said Willard then attacked the dog.

“Mr. Willard came around the building and was able to grab the dog and began to repeatedly stab the dog over and over at the door to the residence,” she said, noting the incident was caught on a household surveillance camera.

“It has sound and it clearly demonstrates Mr. Willard stabbing the dog. You can hear the dog crying and screaming until eventually its cries fade out and stop.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips granted the public-interest warrant — a type of warrant issued when an accused is alleged to have committed an offence while on bail or violated another condition.

Willard, who has a lengthy criminal record including multiple convictions for violent offences, was present for Thursday’s hearing. He turned himself in to deputy sheriffs in the courtroom.

He is slated to return to court Friday for a bail hearing.

Willard is also facing an unrelated sexual assault charge on which he is expected to stand trial later this year.