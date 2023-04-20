Masked suspect sought after North Kamloops stabbing

Photo: RCMP Kamloops RCMP is asking for help to identify this suspect in connection with an assault with a weapon on the North Shore last week.

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with a weekend stabbing in North Kamloops.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers were called to the 300-block of Tranquille Road just after 5 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a man suffering from stab wounds.

Evelyn said the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She said police have since obtained security camera footage from the 400-block of Tranquille Road, where the assault is believed to have taken place. The footage shows an image of the suspect.

“The assault was very deliberate and direct, and numerous people were present to witness while it occurred,” Evelyn said in a statement.

“We are requesting they contact police as soon as possible to discuss what transpired.”

Other businesses and homes in the area are asked to check their security cameras to see if they may have also captured footage of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man with a larger build, standing about six feet tall.

He was wearing a dark jacket with a purple or blue logo on the back, a baseball cap, a white or beige face mask and white nike shoes with a black stripe on the back.

The suspect was carrying a blue and black duffle bag and had a draw-string bag on his back.