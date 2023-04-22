Man facing 13 sex assault charges back in jail after alleged breach

Photo: RCMP Joel Eric Carlson

A man accused of sexually assaulting eight Kamloops women and two more in Abbotsford is back in jail after allegedly breaching the conditions of his sentence from a separate conviction in Vernon.

Joel Eric Carlson, 31, is facing more than a dozen charges. Court documents list 10 different complainants alleging 13 counts of sexual assault between 2013 and 2020.

Carlson was arrested on Wednesday in Chilliwack. Details of the alleged breach have not yet been made public.

He had been on bail on his outstanding charges since November of 2021, living at a recovery centre in the Lower Mainland.

Last summer, Carlson avoided jail after he was convicted of sexual assault stemming from an August 2020 incident in Vernon. He was placed on a year-long conditional sentence order — also known as house arrest.

Carlson is expected to appear in Kamloops provincial court Tuesday for a bail hearing. After that, he is due back in court on Sept. 5 for a pre-trial application.

He is slated to stand trial in front of a B.C. Supreme Court judge and jury in November.