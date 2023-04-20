City of Kamloops to host Volunteer Appreciation Barbecue this week

Photo: Pexels / Luis Quintero

The City of Kamloops is hosting its 11th annual Volunteer Appreciation Barbecue at Sandman Centre on Friday.

In a news release, the city said all those who volunteer in Kamloops are invited to join city council and staff from 11:30 until 1:30 p.m. on the arena plaza.

The Valleyview Overlanders Lions Club will prep, cook and serve a meal.

In a statement, Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he is looking forward to shaking hands with volunteers and learning about how they are helping the community.

Information about some volunteer opportunities in the Tournament Capital can be found on the City of Kamloops website.