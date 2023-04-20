City of Kamloops presents nine volunteers with exemplary service awards

Photo: City of Kamloops Nine Kamloops residents were awarded on Wednesday for their service to the community. Top row: Constable Crystal Evelyn, Robert Gill, Brian Ross, Reid Hamer-Jackson,Cindy Logan, Lyn Arikado, Const Dana Napier Bottom row: Deanna Hurstfield, Dominique Baird, Gerge Campbell, Cassie McNutt, Roger Parkes.

Nine Kamloops residents who have volunteered significant time to help the community were honoured by city council at a ceremony on Wednesday night.

Exemplary service awards are presented in two categories — young adults under 30 years of age, and adults over 30 — and formally acknowledges locals who have dedicated time and service to improve the well-being of others.

This year, local high school student Cassie McNutt was the only candidate under 30 years of age to receive an award.

McNutt, who runs Cassie’s Charity Drive each Christmas along with her family, was recognized for her fundraising efforts which have benefitted several non-profits, including the Kamloops Hospice Association.

The other eight award recipients include Brian Ross, Cindy Logan, Deanna Hurtsfield, Dominique Baird, George Campbell, Lyn Arikado, Robert Gill and Roger Parkes.

The accomplishments of each award recipient can be found on the City of Kamloops website.