Kamloops council reluctantly approves permit for new Orchards Walk retail plaza

Photo: City of Kamloops / GTA Architecture A rendering of a new proposed commercial development in the Orchards Walk area of Valleyview. The development is planned to include a new Tim Hortons restaurant and drive-thru.

A development permit for a proposed commercial build in Orchards Walk, which includes plans for a new Tim Hortons, was reluctantly approved by Kamloops council on Tuesday.

Several councillors, including Coun. Margot Middleton, raised serious concerns around the possibility for traffic snarls caused by semi trucks trying to park in the area to access the restaurant.

The site for the proposed development is located at the corner of Grand Boulevard and Highway 1 in Valleyview.

“When we’re looking at proximity to the highway, we would anticipate that we're going to see lineups of semi trucks parked on the side of the highway, or a worst case scenario where they actually think they can drive into the neighbourhood and make their way out safely,” Middleton said.

However, council was advised by city staff that because the project technically meets the city’s zoning bylaw and development guidelines, they may not have a valid reason to reject the application.

Eric Beach, the City of Kamloops current planning manager, reminded council they were strictly discussing form and character of the proposed project, and the project does meet city requirements.

“The application before you today is, does it meet the development permit area guidelines. The use is allowed to have a Tim Hortons restaurant there,” Beach said.

City CAO David Trawin said he didn’t disagree with the comments raised by councillors, but noted comments must relate to a bylaw or development permit guideline that isn’t being followed.

“Based upon our bylaws, right now, we're very limited on what we can do. Again, this isn't a use question — this is a form and character and site planning question on this,” he said.

Trawin said the city can work with the ministry of highways to install signage on Grand Boulevard, Valleyview Drive and the highway, discouraging semi trucks from parking in certain areas, and then enforcing those restrictions.

Coun. Dale Bass said truck drivers could still choose to ignore the signs. She said she doesn’t want to vote for something she thinks will be “a nightmare,” but acknowledged council’s conundrum.

“If I don't vote, it's a vote in favour. A vote against, I'm kind of breaking the law because it fits the form and character and everything else,” Bass said.

Coun. Bill Sarai and Coun. Nancy Bepple said they shared concerns around parking. However, they said many residents are welcoming the Tim Hortons along with the other businesses moving into the planned development, which would be within walking distance of neighbouring residences.

“I will support it — but I think we need to keep an eye on it,” Sarai said.