SD73 releases dates, venues for high school grad ceremonies

SD73 has released the graduation schedule for secondary schools across the district.

Secondary students, parents and staff will celebrate the completion of 13 years of education with commencement ceremonies that will run from May 25 to June 23.

Each school will share further details of their ceremony.

SD73's 2023 graduation schedule:

• The district honours reception will be held at Thompson Rivers University's Grand Hall on May 25 at 6:30 p.m.

• Twin Rivers Education Centre's graduation ceremony will be held at Parkcrest (George Hilliard) on May 29 at 5 p.m.

• Four-Directions secondary's graduation ceremony will be held at Parkcrest (George Hilliard) on May 30 at 5 p.m.

• The continuing education graduation ceremony will be held at Parkcrest (George Hilliard) on May 31 at 5 p.m.

• Logan Lake secondary's graduation ceremony will be held in the school’s gym on June 2 at 7 p.m.

• The Aboriginal graduation ceremony will be held at McArthur Island Sports Centre on June 5 at 5 p.m.

• Norkam Senior secondary's graduation ceremony will be held at McArthur Island Sports Centre on June 6 at 7 p.m.

• Sa-Hali secondary's graduation ceremony will be held at McArthur Island Sports Centre on June 7 at 7 p.m.

• South Kamloops secondary's graduation ceremony will be held at McArthur Island Sports Centre on June 8 at 7 p.m.

• Westsyde secondary's graduation ceremony will be held at McArthur Island Sports Centre on June 9 at 7 p.m.

• Kamloops School of the Arts' graduation ceremony will be held at TRU Grand Ballroom on June 9 at 7 p.m.

• Valleyview secondary's graduation ceremony will be held at McArthur Island Sports Centre on June 10 at 1 p.m.

• The Kamloops Open Online Learning graduation ceremony will be held at the Pineridge Education Centre on June 15 at 7 p.m.

• Chase secondary's graduation ceremony will be held at the school’s gym on June 16 at 4 p.m.

• Sun Peaks Secondary Academy’s graduation ceremony will be held at the top of the Sunburst Chair on June 20 at 4:30 p.m.

• Barriere secondary’s graduation ceremony will be held at the Barriere Curling Club on June 23 at 6 p.m.

• Clearwater secondary’s graduation ceremony will be held at the Clearwater secondary gym on June 23 at 6 p.m.