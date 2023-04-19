City of Kamloops warns of delays as outage impacts Fortune Drive traffic signals

Photo: BC Hydro An outage due to a fire has impacted about 4,000 customers, according to BC Hydro.

The City of Kamloops advised commuters of possible delays as a power outage on the North Shore has impacted traffic signals along Fortune Drive.

In a social media post, the city said signals between Seventh Street and Fort Avenue are out.

“Please use four-way stop procedure and expect delays,” the post said.

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, a large swath of the North Shore is experiencing an outage due to a grass fire which happened on the south end of Overlanders Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

Nearly 4,000 customers are without power.

Emergency crews were called to the Strathcona Park area at about 2:30 p.m. for a report of a large, fast-moving grass fire.

The blaze was declared under control about an hour later.