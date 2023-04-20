Strathcona Park fire 'a pretty close call' for West End homes, KFR says

Photo: Josh Dawson A grass fire burns Wednesday on the hillside above the south end of the Overlanders Bridge.

A fast-moving grass fire Wednesday that threatened homes near Strathcona Park should be a reminder for homeowners to make sure they’re taking steps to keep their property safe, according to Kamloops Fire Rescue.

Emergency crews were called to an area above the south end of the Overlanders Bridge just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a fire. The blaze quickly whipped up the hill, destroying hydro lines while burning toward homes on Strathcona Terrace.

KFR life and safety educator Jamie Chase described the blaze as “a pretty close call.”

“Crews did a great job of stopping the fire before it got up to the houses,” he said in a video posted on social media.

“This really highlights the importance of working on your property to make sure you’ve done what you can in terms of FireSmarting it. If this were later in the season, this fire would have travelled even faster. As it was, it got up the hill quite quickly.”

Chase encouraged residents to visit kamloops.ca/firesmart to learn more about how to protect their property from potential catastrophe.

“There’s a lot that can be done by homeowners to protect their homes before the fire comes,” he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said Mounties have launched a criminal investigation related to the cause of the grass fire.

Pelley said it was determined that a campfire started the blaze, noting a camp had recently been established in the area.

Officers remained on scene in the West End on Wednesday evening to collect physical evidence and acquire statements as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.