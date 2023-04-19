City of Kamloops, Tk'emlups, TNRD encourage residents to register for emergency alerts

Photo: Brandon Bachman The Juniper East Interface fire, which happened July 1, 2021, spurred the City of Kamloops to launch Voyent Alert!, an emergency notification tool also used by the TNRD and Tk'emlups te Secwepemc.

As flood and wildfire season approaches, residents are being encouraged to register for Voyent Alert, an emergency notification system used by all three local governments in the Kamloops region.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and the Thompson Nicola Regional District encouraged locals to register to receive emergency updates.

Although the April weather has been cool, Shane Wardrobe, TteS emergency planning coordinator, said Tk’emlups grasslands are currently “tinder dry.”

“With winds picking up in the afternoon, this makes for potential grass fires,” Wardrobe said in a statement.

“The Voyent Alert tool is an essential part of getting timely notification to community members, and I urge everyone to get on board."

Kevin Skrepnek, the TNRD’s manager of community and emergency services, said the regional district government used Voyent extensively during the 2021 wildfire and flooding events, when a record-breaking number of evacuation alerts and orders were issued.

He said it’s a “critical tool” used to get information out to the public.

Residents can register to receive updates via text message, phone call, email or app notification, and can register any property located within city, TteS or TNRD boundaries to the same account.

Registration is free, and people can unsubscribe at any time. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or GooglePlay.

Those who have previously downloaded the app are asked to make sure it is still active on their devices.

Will Beatty, City of Kamloops emergency preparedness manager, said registering to receive alerts is a “simple step” residents can take to make sure they are updated in the event of an emergency.

“We’ve already seen grass fires pop up this year, so emergency preparedness is very top of mind,” Beatty said in a statement.

On Wednesday afternoon, a grass fire burned close to homes on Strathcona Terrace in the West End.

For more information, residents can visit the City of Kamloops, TNRD or TteS websites.