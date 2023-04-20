St. Ann's students' stage production of Fawlty Towers starts tonight

Students from St. Ann's Academy are preparing for the school's first major drama production in decades. Audiences attending this week's two upcoming evening shows won't see the Sydney Opera House, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, or herds of wildebeest, but they will enjoy a performance of selections from the classic 1970s British TV series Fawlty Towers.

The show will run Thursday and Friday at the school and admission is by donation.

"It follows the antics of Basil Fawlty in his hotel," Kevin Beliveau, St. Ann's teacher and director of the drama program, told Castanet Kamloops.

"Typical British humour — there's always this class element, where he expects everyone to behave as if they're staying at the Ritz, but he doesn't get that kind of clientele. And it's his frustrations with things not working out perfectly all the time, and the antics he gets himself into. There's a lot of slapstick and subtle British comedy."

Beliveau said about 20 students from grades eight to 12 are involved in the production, as well as a 15-person stage crew. Students have been rehearsing weekly for hours since the beginning of November to get ready for the school's first major production since the mid-1990s.

"It's been definitely a lot of work," said Gabriel Gennings, a Grade 9 student who plays the character of Manuel, a beleaguered waiter hailing from Barcelona.

"We haven't really done a play here at St. Ann's in a long time, as Mr. Beliveau said, and I hope that it's memorable," said Bennett Reaney, a grade 12 student who plays Basil Fawlty.

Beliveau, who moved to Kamloops from the West Coast in 2020, said he had wanted to bring drama production back to the school.

Showtime both nights is 7:30 p.m. All money raised at the gate will go toward the St. Ann's drama program.