First fire evacuation alert of year came early, but too soon to predict rest of season

B.C.'s first fire-related evacuation alert of the year was issued Tuesday, close to three months earlier than last year's.

The Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation issued an evacuation alert north of Lillooet Tuesday due to a 20-hectare wildfire. Wednesday morning, the BC Wildfire Service classified the fire as “held,” which means it's not expected to grow past the fire crew's set boundaries.

But with dry conditions across the province this spring, the province's first concerning fire came far earlier than in 2022, when the first fire-related evacuation alert was issued on July 14, 2022 for a fire near Lytton.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, this was the earliest evacuation alert of the year since 2021.

In 2021, the Thompson-Nicola regional District issued an evacuation alert due to wildfire on April 18 and in 2020, the District of Squamish issued an evacuation alert due to wildfire on April 15.

Fire crews in Kamloops also had to deal with a large grass fire on Wednesday that neared homes.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Karley Desrosiers says the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes much of the central southern Interior of the province, has seen 14 fires so far this season, which is normal for this time of year. But Desrosiers says conditions are particularly dry right now, carrying over from last year's warm fall.

“There were almost summer-like conditions in October, when temperatures were four to 10 degrees above normal,” she said.

“Then that rapid shift to winter, which caused the ground to freeze really quickly. And so less moisture was able to permeate and kind of mitigate that drought last fall. So we did see that carryover into the spring.”

Additionally, Desrosiers says with this year's cooler, drier March, plants have been slower to “green-up.”

“That's when we start to see the moisture, and those finer fuels become greener essentially and less susceptible to ignition,” Desrosiers said. “So what we're seeing now is that fine fuels are dry, which ignite quickly and they can spread pretty quickly through those grasses, especially under windy conditions.”

Desrosiers notes that overnight temperatures continue to drop quite low, which has caused a decrease in fire behaviour once the sun goes down.

“With the recent fire that occurred [near Lillooet], we were seeing increased fire behaviour in the afternoon, but by the end of the day that had reduced considerably to a more smouldering ground fire and we attribute that to the cooler temperatures and higher humidity overnight,” Desrosiers said. “That was also what helped that fire to not spread.”

Agriculture Canada has declared drought conditions across much of the region this spring, with a portion of the Central Okanagan now under “severe drought” conditions.

"There are some spots that are extremely dry in the interior, even heading into April," said Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Derek Lee. "We haven't seen too many storms come in."

Kamloops had a mere 0.5 mm fall through March, marking the fifth-driest month on record.

"Starting late spring and into the summer season, that is when we expect the precipitation to fall the most for the interior regions," Lee added.

May, June and July are B.C.'s wettest months and rainfall is needed then to prevent a severe fire season.

"I am sure a lot of people already want to know what the core of the fire season will look like through July and August, but really our focus at the BC Wildfire Service right now is on the spring burning conditions where we see grass fires and our fine fuels light up," said Matt MacDonald, BC Wildfire Service's lead forecaster.

BC Wildfire Service is ready with more full-time staff

As the service has tried to make more year-round positions within the BC Wildfire Service, management feels confident it is ready and prepared for what may come.

Cliff Chapman, BC Wildfire Service director of operations, says they will position crews and aviation resources in challenging locations with the highest likelihood and risk of fires starting.

BC Wildfire Service has 113 full-time members, a new step towards making it a more year-round organization. It has "secured" four more protection units, so more homes and infrastructure can be protected when fires threaten.

"We've also been able to secure two mass water delivery systems, which is something that historically we have always contracted out, and now we have that ability in-house to deploy that resources," said Chapman.

Close to 2,000 BC Wildfire Service personnel will be on the ground, ready to support the province.

"In addition, we will have 700 contractors at the ready," said Chapman. "We are well positioned organizationally to be ready for the seasons ahead."

Even with all of these contractors and staff, there could be obstacles.

"Whether we have 2,000 or 20,000 resources, we are still going to be challenged in this province," said Chapman.