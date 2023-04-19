Kamloops Fire Rescue chief confirms fast-moving grass fire now under control

UPDATE: 3:48 p.m.

A fast-moving grass fire Wednesday in the Strathcona Park area is no longer burning out of control, according to the chief of Kamloops Fire Rescue, but it's still too early to say what the cause might have been.

KFR Chief Ken Uzeloc confirmed to Castanet Kamloops the blaze has been declared under control.

He said it’s too early to determine a cause.

“We’re still busy fighting the fire, and it’s declared under control but we still have active flames,” he said.

According to Uzeloc, a fire investigator is headed to the scene to begin an investigation — but not until it’s safe to do so.

The fire burned toward homes, and witnesses said they saw residents trying to douse their yards with garden hoses while the flames were still whipping up the slope.

The fire appeared to reach the yard of at least one home on Strathcona Terrace.

“We just saw black smoke coming home, and we’re just down the road, so we drove up here to see and there’s just massive flames,” Deb Kennedy told Castanet Kamloops.

“And people in their yards had garden hoses out and were trying to keep their area wet. It looked like telephone poles were on fire and there was a couple of quite large bangs.”

Uzeloc said the goal was to protect homes in the area.

“We spent a lot of resources to try and quickly get control and make sure also to protect the houses that are on the upper end there off of Strathcona,” he said.

BC Wildfire Service crews were also on hand in a supporting role, as were Kamloops Mounties and community service officers.

UPDATE: 3:21 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are headed to downtown Kamloops to help firefighters battle a fast-moving blaze in the Strathcona Park area.

Karley Desrosiers, a BCWS fire information officer, said the agency is sending a team to support Kamloops Fire Rescue’s efforts.

“There will be crews arriving on scene shortly,” she said at about 3:15 p.m.

UPDATE: 3:13 p.m.

A West End resident says she saw “massive flames” as a fast-moving grass fire spread Wednesday afternoon toward homes near Strathcona Park.

Emergency crews were called to the area just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a large fire.

Deb Kennedy was one of a number of area residents who stopped to check out what was happening.

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m.

Nearly 4,000 customers are without power, BC Hydro says, as crews fight a fast-moving grass fire on the west end of downtown Kamloops.

According to BC Hydro, an estimated 3,800 customers are without power between downtown and the North Shore.

Photo: Julian Lambert A fast-moving fire sparked Wednesday afternoon above the south end of the Overlanders Bridge.

UPDATE: 2:59 p.m.

The City of Kamloops is asking residents to avoid the Strathcona Park area as crews fight a fast-moving grass fire.

“Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to a known grass fire in Strathcona Park (west end of downtown area),” the city said in a tweet.

“Multiple crews are on site. Please avoid the area.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:48 p.m.

Firefighters are dealing with a landscape fire Wednesday afternoon near the south end of the Overlanders Bridge.

Emergency crews were called to the Strathcona Park area just after 2:30 p.m.

A Castanet Kamloops reporter at the scene said flames could be seen burning hydro lines in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.