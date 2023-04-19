BCWS crews head downtown to help KFR fight fast-moving grass fire

Photo: Josh Dawson A landscape fire sparked Wednesday afternoon near the south end of the Overlanders Bridge.

UPDATE: 3:21 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are headed to downtown Kamloops to help firefighters battle a fast-moving blaze in the Strathcona Park area.

Karley Desrosiers, a BCWS fire information officer, said the agency is sending a team to support Kamloops Fire Rescue’s efforts.

“There will be crews arriving on scene shortly,” she said at about 3:15 p.m.

UPDATE: 3:13 p.m.

A West End resident says she saw “massive flames” as a fast-moving grass fire spread Wednesday afternoon toward homes near Strathcona Park.

Emergency crews were called to the area just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a large fire.

Deb Kennedy was one of a number of area residents who stopped to check out what was happening.

“We just saw black smoke coming home, and we’re just down the road, so we drove up here to see and there’s just massive flames,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

“And people in their yards had garden hoses out and were trying to keep their area wet. It looked like telephone poles were on fire and there was a couple of quite large bangs.”

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m.

Nearly 4,000 customers are without power, BC Hydro says, as crews fight a fast-moving grass fire on the west end of downtown Kamloops.

According to BC Hydro, an estimated 3,800 customers are without power between downtown and the North Shore.

UPDATE: 2:59 p.m.

The City of Kamloops is asking residents to avoid the Strathcona Park area as crews fight a fast-moving grass fire.

“Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to a known grass fire in Strathcona Park (west end of downtown area),” the city said in a tweet.

“Multiple crews are on site. Please avoid the area.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:48 p.m.

Firefighters are dealing with a landscape fire Wednesday afternoon near the south end of the Overlanders Bridge.

Emergency crews were called to the Strathcona Park area just after 2:30 p.m.

A Castanet Kamloops reporter at the scene said flames could be seen burning hydro lines in the area.

