Photo: RIH Foundation

COVID outbreaks are reported in two wings of Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Interior Health reports outbreaks on Unit GT 7 and Unit 5 South.

They were declared on April 16 and 15, respectively, and involve 10 and 11 cases each.

Also in Kamloops, a COVID outbreak at the Ponderosa Lodge long-term care home is affecting 15 patients.

That outbreak was also declared on April 16 and affects the first floor of the building.