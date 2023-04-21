Two Kamloops projects receive funds from Ministry's anti-racism grants program

Photo: Project X Project X Theatre's Theatre Under the Trees is one of two Kamloops recipients of government grant funding to address racism and build inclusivity.

Two Kamloops projects will be receiving grant funds to address racism and build more inclusive communities.

The B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Grants program will be providing almost $300,000 to 60 community-based organizations for projects to dismantle racism, address hate incidents and support radicalized communities.

Two Kamloops projects have been chosen.

The Coalition of African, Caribbean and Black Nurses in British Columbia will be hosting two wellness events for black nurses of African and Caribbean descent called the African Black and Caribbean Nurses Back to Basics: Wellness Event.

As part of Project X Theatre Production Society’s outdoor theatre festival, Theatre Under the Trees, a June production of Tomson Highway’s The Incredible Adventures of Mary Jane Mosquito will include cultural consultation with local nations and work with a Cree language keeper.

“Discrimination and racism are real, and too many people in this province continue to be victimized by hate,” said Niki Sharma, B.C. attorney general.

“I’m encouraged and inspired to see so many organizations standing up and speaking out against racism and making B.C. a more welcoming place.”

Funding preference is given to applications submitted by racialized and otherwise marginalized groups.

Each project must have started by March 1, 2023, and ended by March 31, 2024.

“Indigenous, black and people of colour continue to experience discrimination in every part of society, and because of this, they are often being left behind,” said Mable Elmore, parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives.

“These grants are one important way we are supporting grassroots organizations to address systemic racism in the ways they think will work best for their communities, so we can build a more inclusive province for everyone.”

The government will also be releasing research priorities under the Anti-Racism Data Act later this year.

Developed with Indigenous governing entities and the anti-racism data committee, the research priorities will ensure that data collection is focused on areas that matter to those affected by systemic racism.

Other government actions to make B.C. a safer and more inclusive place, include funding several anti-racism initiatives, reinstating the B.C. Human Rights Commission, implement the K-12 Anti-Racism Action Plan, implementing the Anti-Racism Data Act, and working to introduce new anti-racism legislation in 2024.